Biden Delivers Blow To Putin Not Through 31 Abrams Tanks But Continued Pro-Ukraine Unity

The 31 Abrams tanks that the US is sending will be big on the battlefield, but the real victory for Biden is the continued unified support for Ukraine.

Video of Biden:

President Biden said:



I haven’t seen the likes of this in a long time. The United States and Europe are fully united. This morning I had a long conversation with our nato allies. The German chancellor, the French president, the prime minister of UK and the Italian prime minister. To continue our close coordination and our full support of Ukraine, because you all know I’ve been saying this for a long time, the expectation on the part of Russia is we will break up, we will not stay united. But we are fully, totally united. With spring approaching, Ukrainian forces are working to defend the territory they hold and preparing counteroffensives to liberate their land.

They need to counter Russia’s tactics and strategy on the battlefield in the very near term. They need to prove their ability to maneuver in open terrain, and they need an enduring capability to deter and defend against Russian aggression over the long-term.

The secretary of state and the secretary of the — of the military behind me are — they have been deeply, deeply involved in this whole effort. Armored capability, as General Austin will tell you, has been critical. That’s why the United States has committed hundreds of armored fighting vehicles to date, including more than 500 as part of the assistance package we announced last Friday. Today, I am announcing that the United States will be sending 31 Abrams tanks to Ukraine. The equivalent of one battalion.

The tanks are what the press is focused on, but if Ukraine wins the war and defends its country, it will be because President Biden was able to keep the west and the rest of the world together against Russia.

Biden was correct. Putin assumed that eventually, the allies would crack, but the alliance continues to get stronger. Ukraine is getting the equipment that it needs to take back its country and push the Russians out.

Putin’s biggest problem is that Biden is doing some of the best work of his presidency by standing firm and keeping the west together to support Ukraine.