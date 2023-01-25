Chuck Schumer And Hakeem Jeffries Rip GOP’s National Sales Tax Plan Disaster

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries called the GOP’s national sales plan devastating and vowed to kill it.

Video:

Happening Now: @SenSchumer and @RepJeffries are going live to talk about the extreme Republican plan for a national sales tax that would hike taxes on middle class families. https://t.co/SrIYF1L1cr — Senate Democrats (@SenateDems) January 25, 2023

Majority Leader Schumer said, “It’s very important, first, to make sure this plan dies, as I said. The right wing MAGA Republicans have a lot of power, certainly in the House. We saw that in the last week. But second, we have to show the American people who’s on your side and who isn’t. You get a lot of rhetoric about protecting working people from the other side. They’re not protecting working people. They’re harming working people in a way we’ve never seen before. As long as I am Majority Leader, this devastating, unfair, nasty and almost crazy plan is not going to pass.”

Leader Jeffries said, “This so-called tax plan that would devastate working families and cut taxes for the wealthiest 1% in America is so extreme, so out of touch, so unconscionable that you wonder, who’s sitting in some dungeon, some laboratory, some basement cooking up these extreme ideas to try to jam them down the throats of the American people. But that’s what’s happening, and it’s part of the House Republican agenda, which is why we’re speaking out against it, making it clear that the stakes are high to the American people and we’re going to work to fight to defeat it, expose it, and make it clear that is part of an overall extreme agenda to undermine working families and the middle class in America in order to elevate the wealthy, the well-off and the well-connected as part of some scheme designed to subsidize further the lifestyles of the rich and shameless.”

Subscribe To Our Newsletter:

Schumer said that that this plan would be devastating and he has to be fought right now. He said it would cause Social Security to implode by taking away its funding source. Jeffries said that the sales tax plan is part of the overall Republican agenda to take money from the working class to enhance the wealth of the rich.

The House GOP national sales tax plan is a gift that is going to keep giving to Democrats for years to come.

House Republicans are showing the American people who they are, who they represent, and what they intend to do.

The Republican Party is full of extremists who out to harm most Americans.