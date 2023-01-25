Republicans Thrown For A Loop As Poll Shows Biden Classified Docs “Scandal” Is A Flop

Facebook

Republicans have been trying to use the classified documents “scandal” that they are attempting to gin up to hurt Biden, but a new poll shows that voters don’t seem to care.

Via: CNN from their latest polling:

But the poll also suggests that news about the discovery of the documents has had little impact thus far on baseline views of the president. Biden’s approval rating in the new survey stands at 45% approve to 55% disapprove, little changed from CNN’s December poll, in which 46% approved of his handling of the presidency.

And overall views of Biden personally also haven’t shifted much. The new poll pegs his favorability rating at 40% favorable to 54% unfavorable, about the same as the 42% favorable to 52% unfavorable read in December.

What is very interesting about the CNN poll is that it reveals that Trump has been hurt more with Republicans in his classified documents scandal than Biden has been harmed with Democrats:

CNN poll: classified documents story is having no impact on Biden approval rating, but is doing damage to Trump among Republicans. pic.twitter.com/ruVUNP8LfG — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) January 25, 2023

The polling is beginning to come in and the American people see a difference between Biden’s and Trump’s handling of classified documents. Voters are more inclined to think that Trump did something criminal, and with an open Republican presidential primary getting kicked off later this year, a sizable number of Republicans could be looking for a reason to support someone other than Trump.

House Republicans are set to launch a bunch of investigations that the majority of voters don’t seem to care about, which is not only a bad formula for the presidential race, but may also cost the GOP the House in 2024.