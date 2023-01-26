Adam Schiff Is Running For The Senate

Facebook

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) announced on Thursday morning that he is running for the US Senate seat in California in 2024.

Video of Schiff’s announcement:

Our democracy is at great risk. Because GOP leaders care more about power than anything else. And because our economy isn’t working for millions of hard working Americans. We’re in the fight of our lives—a fight I’m ready to lead as California’s next U.S. Senator. pic.twitter.com/H0Pa0EhhMu — Adam Schiff (@AdamSchiff) January 26, 2023

Schiff said, “I’ve always believed that what’s right matters, that truth matters, and that decency matters, and when a dangerous demagogue tried to undermine our democracy, I wasn’t about to let him.”

A key part of Trump’s ad is leading the first impeachment of Trump. Schiff said, “After all that, I wish I could say the threat of MAGA extremists is over. It is not. Today’s Republican Party is gutting the middle class, threatening our democracy. They aren’t going to stop. We have to stop them. That’s why I’m running for US Senate.”

Of all the declared and likely Democratic candidates in the US Senate race in California, Rep. Schiff has the highest national profile. Rep. Katie Porter has already announced her candidacy, and she has proven to be a favorite among progressives and a prolific fundraiser.

Porter will need to worry about someone like Ro Khanna getting into the race and splitting the progressive vote.

Because of California’s jungle primary system, the two finishers regardless of party move on to the general election. Both of the top two will almost certainly be Democrats and Adam Schiff starts off in a strong position to be the next senator from California.