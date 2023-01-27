Former South Dakota County GOP Chair Charged With 3 Counts Of Child Pornography

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

A former South Dakota Republican Party county chairman has been charged with three counts of possession of child pornography.

The Argus Leader reported:



The charges are against 47-year-old Rocky Hayes, who was listed as the Jones County SD GOP Chairman in 2020 according to web archives. As of Thursday, his name for the position on the South Dakota Republican Party website has been removed. It’s unclear when he may have been removed as chairman.

In a call with the Argus Leader, SD GOP Executive Director Madison Sheahan said the party’s relationship with Hayes and his business, Didactic Productions was “terminated.”

Right-wing conspiracy theorists claim that Democrats are engaging in heinous crimes against children, but it is Republicans who appear to be getting arrested for such crimes. Sex crimes and crimes against children know no partisan affiliation, but it is a disturbing trend that in Donald Trump’s Republican Party the character of people serving in positions both elective and organizational has declined.

Trump promised to attract the best people, but instead, the GOP has become a haven for the very worst.