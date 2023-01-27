House Republicans Are Already Backing Down On The Debt Ceiling

Facebook

House Republicans are looking for a way out of their debt ceiling crisis and already considering suspending it until September 30.

Bloomberg reported:

House Republican leaders are considering proposing a short-term extension of the federal debt ceiling to delay the risk of a default until Sept. 30, according a person familiar with their deliberations.

This is a step that would allow more time to resolve an impasse with Democrats and it isn’t clear whether the Democratic-controlled Senate or even the White House would agree to briefly putting off a reckoning on the debt ceiling. But at least it shows an opening.

The fact that House Republicans are already looking for a way out is a win for President Biden. The President held firm to his stance of no negotiations, even after Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) claimed that Democrats should negotiate with Republicans on the debt ceiling, and the result is that Republicans appear to be in the process of backing down.

House Republicans wanted a debt ceiling long before they won the House majority. They thought they would be able to extort Social Security and Medicare cuts from Biden and the Democrats.

House Republicans are quickly finding out that they were wrong.

Kevin McCarthy and company can suspend the debt ceiling for as long as they want, but there will be no deal coming from Democrats.

All the GOP tough talk is gone, as Republicans are looking for a way.