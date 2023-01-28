Adam Kinzinger Is Holding Ted Cruz Accountable For Lies About Paul Pelosi Attacker

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Former Rep. Adam Kinzinger is making sure that Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) is being held accountable for his lies about the Paul Pelosi attacker motivations, and Cruz doesn’t like it.

Kinzinger first made a request on Twitter when the Pelosi attack video was released:

Can we please dig up every persons tweet who made fun of this or cast doubt? This was a sick attack and politicians minimizing it suck. Paul Pelosi attack video released – POLITICO https://t.co/JviDaaU3nq — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) January 27, 2023

The Seattle Times put together a list, which Kinzinger retweeted:

Thanks Seattle Times for this list of people who made fun of Paul Pelosi. Hold them accountable: pic.twitter.com/XF4p24yX7G — Adam Kinzinger #fella (@AdamKinzinger) January 27, 2023

Ted Cruz responded by blowing his top and continuing to deny that Pelosi attacker was MAGA:

Per Guardian reporting: the attacker's Facebook account "included links to videos produced by Mike Lindell, which falsely claimed that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump in favor of Joe Biden." So, yeah, @AdamKinzinger was right – the attacker is a MAGA nut. https://t.co/w33uAPJcDt — Michael J. Stern (@MichaelJStern1) January 28, 2023

Kinzinger responded with evidence from the attacker himself:

As my colleague Sarah Jones wrote in PoliticusUSA’s newsletter The Daily, “Now we are here; a place where even when flat out caught in a scurrilous lie that did great damage and emotional harm, they are not only not ashamed or even sorry, but see it as an opportunity to drive the knife in further.”

Subscribe To Our Newsletter:

Ted Cruz was wrong and remains wrong. The Paul Pelosi attacker was radicalized by MAGA. He wasn’t some leftist hippie as the Republican talking point claims.

More people should be more like Adam Kinzinger and not let Republicans like Cruz off the hook. The fact that Cruz continues to stick to the false story that the Paul Pelosi attacker was not influenced by MAGA shows that he and other Republicans have yet to feel consequences or be held accountable for their dangerous lies.

Public accountability has to start somewhere, and Adam Kinzinger is demonstrating how it can be done.