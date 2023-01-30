Former Aide Says Trump Won’t Pick Marjorie Taylor Greene For VP Because Of Her Looks

Facebook

Former Pence aide Olivia Troye said that Donald Trump is so shallow that he won’t pick Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene to be his VP because he will think she doesn’t look attractive enough.

Video:

Troye said on MSNBC, “Honestly, Donald Trump is a shallow human being. And I don’t think she’s gonna meet the looks match for him. I hate to say that to disparage another female, but we know how shallow this man is.”

Trump thinks that putting a woman on the ticket will get him back to the White House in 2024, so he is considering a female running mate.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem has been campaigning for the slot on a potential Trump 2024 ticket for years. Given Trump’s shallowness, she brings all of the devotion to Trump that Greene has in a package that the terrible human being of a former president might think will look better on TV.

I disagree with Marjorie Taylor Greene on virtually everything, but she should not be ruled out for a job due to something as misogynistic as whether a morbidly obese senior citizen white man thinks she is attractive enough to be on the ticket.

Troye is correct. Donald Trump might be the most shallow human to occupy the Oval Office. Much of this talk about Greene being Trump’s running mate seems to be coming from people around the Georgia congresswoman.

Rep. Greene should be taken seriously because she seems to have national political ambitions and her views are extreme and dangerous, but the idea of Trump putting her on the ticket seems far-fetched knowing the superficiality of Trump.