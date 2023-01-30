This Is Strange: McCarthy Meets With George Santos And Won’t Say Why

Facebook

Why is the Speaker of the House meeting with Rep. George Santos, a first-term representative under multiple investigations?

Video from CNN’s Manu Raju:

Speaker McCarthy told me he met with George Santos today, saying “yes I did” when asked if the two met. He didn’t say what it was about. Santos earlier declined to confirm they met when spotted walking out of the speaker’s office pic.twitter.com/8VxMpEQcMC — Manu Raju (@mkraju) January 30, 2023

Raju got McCarthy to confirm that he met with Santos, but the speaker would not say why. It is odd for the Speaker of the House to be meeting alone with a first-term backbencher member of his caucus.

The odds are that with McCarthy’s majority being temporarily down to three seats after Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) sustained serious injuries falling off a ladder, he wasn’t asking Santos to resign.

George Santos is a Kevin McCarthy problem because McCarthy and senior House Republicans knew that he was a fraud and did nothing to stop his candidacy. Now, Kevin McCarthy is stuck with George Santos until law enforcement removes him from Congress in cuffs.

McCarthy wasn’t meeting with Santos to discuss their legislative agenda, and with the New York congressman drowning in scandal, there could be something else going on.

If there is another shoe to drop, the American people will find out in the days and weeks to come, but Kevin McCarthy and the House majority are joined at the hip to George Santos.