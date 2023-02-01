FBI Finds No Classified Docs At Biden Rehoboth Home

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

A coordinated and agreed upon search of Biden’s Rehoboth, Delaware home found no classified documents.

CNN reported:



“The DOJ’s planned search of the President’s Rehoboth residences, conducted in coordination and cooperation with the President’s attorneys, has concluded,” Biden’s attorney Bob Bauer said. “The search was conducted from 8:30 AM to noon.”

“No documents with classified markings were found,” he said.

…

“Under DOJ’s standard procedures, in the interests of operational security and integrity, it sought to do this work without advance public notice, and we agreed to cooperate,” Bauer said. “The search today is a further step in a thorough and timely DOJ process we will continue to fully support and facilitate. We will have further information at the conclusion of today’s search.”

The President fully cooperated with the FBI, and the public was given advanced knowledge of the search. After the news that Mike Pence also had classified documents at his house, and the search of Biden’s vacation home yielding nothing, it looks like the GOP hopes for a Biden classified documents scandal have lost a lot of steam.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter:

Biden is smartly contrasting himself with Trump by following the law and cooperating. The failed former president did neither, which is why he is under criminal investigation for mishandling classified information.

President Biden is doing things the right way and it is draining the GOP’s Biden classified scandal of its oxygen. The Biden part of the classified documents probe is increasingly diminishing as a story.