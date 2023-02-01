FBI Investigating George Santos’ Alleged Theft from Veteran’s Dying Dog

Facebook

FBI agents are investigating Rep. George Santos’ role in the alleged fraud of a disabled Navy veteran’s GoFundMe for his dying service dog.

“Two agents contacted former service member Richard Osthoff Wednesday on behalf of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Eastern District of New York, he told Politico.

Osthoff gave the agents 2016 text messages with Santos, who he says used his plight to raise $3,000 for life-saving surgery for the pit bull mix, Sapphire – then ghosted with the funds, as first reported by Patch.

Jaqueline Sweet first broke the news about Santos being accused of defrauding a disabled veteran on January 17, 2023 in Patch.

“Disabled Veteran: George Santos Took $3K From Dying Dog’s GoFundMe

Two New Jersey veterans say George Santos promised to raise funds for a lifesaving surgery for a service dog — then disappeared.”

George Santos is accused of fraud on almost every level possible at this point: internationally, locally, campaign finances… He has more names than any other person in Congress but uses them in a way that in some ways echoes Donald Trump’s use of other names.

Politico added, “Joshua Schiller, a senior trial lawyer who has practiced in the Eastern District, said the veteran’s encounter with Santos could offer prosecutors a quick way to hit the Republican congressman with criminal charges even though they’re also investigating heftier possible financial crimes.”

Schiller made the point I’ve made earlier, which is that right now, George Santos is in the position to make laws. He does not follow the law. He should not be making laws for anyone.

Santos has long denied he broke any laws.

Santos represents the lowest of what the modern GOP has become, which Speaker McCarthy is willing to tolerate for the sole reason that he currently has a mere 4 seat majority.