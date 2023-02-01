Jamie Raskin Demands All Secret Service Records On People Who Had Access To Trump And Pence’s Homes

Facebook

House Oversight Committee ranking member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) sent a letter to the Secret Service demanding any documents related to people who had access to Trump and Pence’s homes.

Rep. Raskin wrote:

The Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating former President Donald Trump’s and former Vice President Mike Pence’s mishandling of sensitive, highly classified documents. Last August, the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) retrieved thousands of government documents from former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club, including hundreds of documents with classified markings, after he rejected multiple requests to

voluntarily turn the records over to the federal government.

Just last week, news reports revealed that attorneys for former Vice President Pence discovered approximately a dozen documents with classified markings at his home in Carmel, Indiana. Given that the U.S. Secret Service provided protection for Mr. Trump and Mr. Pence during the time they stored classified

materials at their respective residences, the Committee is seeking information from your agency regarding who had access to former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club and former Vice President Pence’s personal residence since leaving office.

The Secret Service does not maintain visitor logs to private homes, so what Raskin is asking for is any documents that would show who had access to the homes, because those people could also have access to government documents and classified information.

House Republicans are going to attempt to make the Biden classified documents situation a major scandal, while ignoring Trump and Pence. House Republicans should be joining with Democrats to investigate all of these instances of classified documents being found in private homes.

The Biden and Pence situations appear to be different from Trump’s. Biden and Pence seem to have inadvertently ended up with documents in their homes. There is a case to be made that Trump knowingly stole documents, lied, and refused to give them back.

Rep. Raskin is not about to allow Republicans to play games and minimize Trump and Pence while attacking President Biden.