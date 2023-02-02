A Livid Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Calls Out GOP Racism And Islamophobia On The House Floor

Facebook

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) angrily called out House Republican racism and Islamophobia and said she didn’t get a single apology from Republicans after her life was threatened.

Video:

"This about targeting women of color!" — AOC's impassioned defense of Ilhan Omar pic.twitter.com/8vqr5tNy6z — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 2, 2023

Ocasio-Cortez said:

As also as a fellow New Yorker I think one of the things we should talk about here is also one of the disgusting legacies after 9/11 has been the targeting and racism against Muslim Americans throughout the United States of America. This is an extension of that legacy, consistency, there is nothing consistent with the Republican Party’s continued attack, except the racism and incitement of violence against women of color in this body.

I had a member of the Republican caucus threaten my life and you all and the Republican caucus rewarded him with one of the most prestigious committee assignments in this congress. Don’t tell me this is about consistency. Don’t tell me this is about a condemnation of anti-semitic remarks when you have a member of the Republican caucus who talked about Jewish space lasers and tropes elevated to some of the highest committee assignments in this body. This is about targeting women of color in the United States of America. Don’t tell me because I didn’t get a single apology when my life was threatened.

Ocasio-Cortez was correct. The removal of Omar from the Foreign Affairs Committee had nothing to do with anything that she said or did. Omar was removed because she is a dark-skinned Muslim woman, and thus deemed to be a threat by the white rural Republican House majority. Omar has been subjected to racist attacks by Republicans like Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO).

Omar is an easy target for House Republicans, and the entire nation needs to recognize what they have done and plan to remove them from the majority ASAP.