Kevin McCarthy Claims That Democrats Are Telling Him That He Runs The House Better Than Pelosi

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) offered no names or actual evidence when he told reporters that Democrats are telling him that he runs the House better than Pelosi.

Video:

Kevin McCarthy claims that Democrats are telling him that he ran the House better than Nancy Pelosi. However, McCarthy doesn't name any of these Democrats, so they could be imaginary. pic.twitter.com/tNbJ8dmKpa — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 2, 2023

McCarthy replied when asked about the acrimony in the House:

This is nothing like the last congress where you have a speaker who tells Republicans they can’t even be on committees. This is nothing like the last congress where they would deny the rights for bills to even go through committee. This is nothing like the last congress where you never had an open rule. So let’s just judge the few weeks we’ve had now to the last congress. This is the first time in seven years any bill has come to the floor in an open rule. Almost a decade since that has come — a bill has come to the floor that’s not an appropriation bill.

Look at what we’ve also done the first week in a bipartisan way, 146 Democrats joined with us where we opened a select committee on China. This is actually a fundamentally different congress, I’ve had Democrats coming up to me telling me we’re running it much better, especially the time allotment. They like the openness and the working.

Does anyone believe for one second that Democrats are running around telling Kevin McCarthy that he is doing a great job? That suspected lie alone is almost impossible to believe, but what really pushes it over the top is McCarthy’s claim that Democrats think that he is doing a better job than Pelosi.

How many Democrats are running around the House thanking Kevin McCarthy for taking Schiff, Omar, and Swalwell off of committees while elevating Gosar, Greene, and others on the far right?

The answer is likely zero.

Kevin McCarthy seems to be trying to cover up his failures by inventing bipartisan success.

The only person that Kevin McCarthy is fooling is himself.