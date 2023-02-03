Joe Biden Is Delivering All Of Those Jobs That Trump Promised

Facebook

Donald Trump promised to create 25 million jobs in the next decade. Joe Biden has done almost half of that in two years.

Biden spoke about his record-setting economy on Friday:

The President said:

I’m happy to report that the state of the union and the state of our economy is strong. We learned this morning that the economy has created 517,000 jobs just last month. More than half a million jobs in just the month of January. In addition, we also learned that there were half a million more jobs created last year than we thought, so the January report is updated. I mean, excuse me, the December report is updated.

Add that all up, it means we’ve created 12 million, 12 million jobs since I took office. That means we have created more jobs in two years than any presidential term at any time in two years. That’s the strongest two years of jobs growth in history by a long shot.

As a presidential candidate in 2016, Trump promised to create 25 million jobs over ten years.

What really happened was that Trump never came close to those numbers, even before the pandemic. Trump ended his single term in office with the worst jobs record of any president since Herbert Hoover. Trump didn’t just come up short. He took the country in the opposite direction.

Remember all of the jobs that Trump promised to create? Biden is creating them.

America’s future is once again bright.