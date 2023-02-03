Prosecutors Found That Trump Got Rich Through Criminal Enterprise And Considered Racketeering Case

Facebook

Manhattan prosecutors found that Trump made his fortune through criminal enterprise and considering bringing an organized crime-style racketeering case against him.

The New York Times reported:

Donald J. Trump grew his business, fortune and fame “through a pattern of criminal activity,” according to a new book by a veteran prosecutor, who reveals that the Manhattan district attorney’s office once considered charging the former president with racketeering, a law often used against the Mafia.

…

“He demanded absolute loyalty and would go after anyone who crossed him. He seemed always to stay one step ahead of the law,” Mr. Pomerantz, a prominent litigator who has prosecuted and defended organized crime cases, writes of Mr. Trump. “In my career as a lawyer, I had encountered only one other person who touched all of these bases: John Gotti, the head of the Gambino organized crime family.”

Just like an organized crime family, Trump always seems to have someone else ready to take the fall for him.

Mark Pomerantz quit when Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg refused to bring charges against Trump. Bragg recently reopened the case and has been presenting evidence to the grand jury this week.

One of the biggest myths surrounding Donald Trump is that he got rich by being a businessman. Trump got rich by inheriting wealth from his father and building an enterprise where he appears to have made his money through criminal activity.

Republicans have turned their party over to an organized crime boss, which is why normal political processes aren’t going to work to get rid of Trump. Republicans will have to hope that he gets indicted, or Trump will find a way to ‘win’ another Republican nomination and cost them the next presidential election.