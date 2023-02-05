Trump Gives His Most Deranged Response Ever To The China Balloon

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Trump thinks that the Chinese spy balloon was secretly manned and the US should have extorted China.

Trump posted on Truth Social:

The Chinese would never have floated the Blimp (“Balloon”) over the United States if I were President!!!

Who sends a Billion Dollar blimp, with the most sophisticated equipment in the World, and large enough to hold ten cars or 3 large buses, into a complex pattern over the United States, without it quite possibly being manned, such as the “manned spacecraft?” China should have been called to ask. If “no,” shoot it down, if “yes,” negotiate the greatest deal EVER!

There were at least three spy balloons flown over the United States while Donald Trump was president, so the Chinese did fly balloons over US airspace and Trump did nothing about it.

Maybe Trump was uninterested in doing the job of a president that he never knew that spy balloons were flying over the US during his term in office at a rate of about one per year.

Trump’s response to a Chinese spy balloon if he would have known about them while in office would have been to try to kidnap the balloon and extort the Chinese.

This is not how sane people make public policy.

Trump is becoming more deranged and conspiracy addled by the day. He also has a roughly 70% chance of winning the Republican presidential nomination.

The quote above came from the man who is leading the Republican Party, so as the GOP criticizes Biden’s response of shooting down the balloon, keep in mind that Trump would have let the Chinese spy on America in exchange for a deal.