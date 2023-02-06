Fox News Thinks Biden Should Have Potentially Killed Their Viewers With Falling Balloon Debris

Facebook

Jesse Watters argued on Fox News’s The Five that Biden should have shot down the Chinese spy balloon over Montana or Alaska because ‘no one lives there.’

Video:

Watters: Montana has no one living in Montana. Alaska, even less people pic.twitter.com/63q0kn9Eay — Acyn (@Acyn) February 6, 2023

Watters was trying to argue that Biden should have acted sooner and shot the balloon down over a red state because “Montana has no one living in Montana. Alaska, even less people.”

Fox News is suggesting that Biden should have shot down the Chinese spy balloon sooner over a red state because nobody lives there. Over 1.1 million Americans live in Montana, and over 723,000 Americans live in Alaska, so these are not empty states.

Fox is calling for Biden to place lives in jeopardy in two of the most consistently red presidential election states in the country. Montana hasn’t voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since 1992, even though Obama impressively came within 2.2 points of flipping the state in 2008. Alaska hasn’t voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since 1964. The best showing by a Democratic presidential candidate there was Biden’s ten-point loss to Trump in 2020.

Fox News thinks that it would have been fine for Biden potentially injure or kill their viewers in two of the most reliably Republican presidential states in the country.

The same network that wanted seniors to die of COVID for Trump’s economy in 2020 is now trying to kill their viewers will falling spy balloon debris.