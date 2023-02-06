Jim Jordan’s Hunter Biden Laptop Investigation Is Already Failing

Facebook

House Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Jim Jordan’s (R-OH) Hunter Biden investigation is not off to a good start.

The big news is that Jordan sent letters to a dozen former intelligence officials who called the Hunter Biden laptop disinformation.

The Daily Wire reported on Jordan’s letters:



Jordan and House Intelligence Committee Chairman Michael Turner (R-OH) signed letters sent Monday to 12 of these ex-intelligence officials, including former CIA Director John Brennan and former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper.

…

The other recipients of letters on Monday were Rick Ledgett, John McLaughlin, Michael Morell, Nicholas Rasmussen, Russell Travers, Michael Vickers, Nick Shapiro, Jeremy Bash, Thomas Fingar, and Michael Hayden. Many of them held high-level positions in the CIA while others were high-ranking officials in other parts of the U.S. intelligence community.

Jordan and Turner want all documents and communications about Hunter Biden’s laptop. Jordan is trying to prove that there was some vast conspiracy by the intelligence community to discredit the Hunter Biden laptop.

It has been known for years that the laptop has been manipulated and had files added to it. This fact hasn’t stopped Jordan and other Republicans from building a conspiracy to claim that the laptop is evidence of a massive scandal.

The problem is that Republicans have been trying to make this into a scandal for years. The laptop has been investigated by credible experts and media outlets, and the so-called GOP smoking gun evidence has been dismissed.

Hunter Biden is fighting back and calling for investigations into the theft and manipulation of the laptop. Biden is even threatening a defamation suit against Fox News’s Tucker Carlson.

Jim Jordan’s investigation is looking like an early failure, as all he has been able to muster in a month is a dozen demanding letters to former intel officials.