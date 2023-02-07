Biden’s State Of The Union Was A Joyous MAGA Killer

Facebook

President Biden’s State Of The Union was full of optimism, bipartisanship, joy. It was the anti-MAGA.

Biden Told America Exactly What His Economy Has Done

Video of Biden talking about infrastructure:

Biden with a smiling jab at Republicans who voted against infrastructure, "I promised to be the president for all Americans. We’ll fund your projects. And I’ll see you at the ground-breaking." pic.twitter.com/jWhvxKoN3H — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 8, 2023

The President said, “We used to be #1 in the world in infrastructure, then we fell to #13th. Now we’re coming back because we came together to pass the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the largest investment in infrastructure since President Eisenhower’s Interstate Highway System. Already, we’ve funded over 20,000 projects, including at major airports from Boston to Atlanta to Portland. These projects will put hundreds of thousands of people to work rebuilding our highways, bridges, railroads, tunnels, ports and airports, clean water, and high-speed internet across America. Urban. Suburban. Rural. Tribal. And we’re just getting started. I sincerely thank my Republican friends who voted for the law. And to my Republican friends who voted against it but still ask to fund projects in their districts, don’t worry. I promised to be the president for all Americans. We’ll fund your projects. And I’ll see you at the ground-breaking.”

Biden Laid Down The Law On The Debt Ceiling

Biden went straight for Trump and Republicans for running up the debt:

Republicans start booing and yelping when Biden calls them out for running up the deficit and wanting to cut Social Security and Medicare. #SOTU. pic.twitter.com/Mfy9pHvJD2 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 8, 2023

The President said, “Because of those record deficits, no president added more to the national debt in any four years than my predecessor. Nearly 25% of the entire national debt, a debt that took 200 years to accumulate, was added by that administration alone. How did Congress respond to all that debt? They lifted the debt ceiling three times without preconditions or crisis. They paid America’s bills to prevent economic disaster for our country. Tonight, I’m asking this Congress to follow suit.”

Biden Gets Republicans On Social Security

Biden also vowed to protect Social Security and Medicare:

Marjorie Taylor Greene calls Biden a liar as he accurately states that some Republicans want to sunset Social Security and Medicare. Republicans say no, so Biden responds, "So we all agree, Social Security and Medicare are off the books." pic.twitter.com/N83YSFc7eN — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 8, 2023

The President said:

Some of my Republican friends want to take the economy hostage unless I agree to their economic plans. All of you at home should know what their plans are. Instead of making the wealthy pay their fair share, some Republicans want Medicare and Social Security to sunset every five years. That means if Congress doesn’t vote to keep them, those programs will go away.

(At this point, Republicans went ballistic, and Biden ad libbed that everyone agrees that Social Security and Medicare are off the books.)

Other Republicans say if we don’t cut Social Security and Medicare, they’ll let America default on its debt for the first time in our history. I won’t let that happen. Social Security and Medicare are a lifeline for millions of seniors.

Americans have been paying into them with every single paycheck since they started working. So tonight, let’s all agree to stand up for seniors. Stand up and show them we will not cut Social Security. We will not cut Medicare. Those benefits belong to the American people. They earned them. If anyone tries to cut Social Security, I will stop them. And if anyone tries to cut Medicare, I will stop them. I will not allow them to be taken away. Not today. Not tomorrow. Not ever.

Biden’s Closing Message Suggested What America Can Be

President Biden closed his address by saying:

A nation that embraces, light over darkness, hope over fear, unity over division. Stability over chaos. We must see each other not as enemies, but as fellow Americans. We are a good people, the only nation in the world built on an idea. That all of us, every one of us, is created equal in the image of God. A nation that stands as a beacon to the world. A nation in a new age of possibilities.

So I have come here to fulfil my constitutional duty to report on the state of the union. And here is my report.

Because the soul of this nation is strong, because the backbone of this nation is strong, because the people of this nation are strong, the State of the Union is strong.

As I stand here tonight, I have never been more optimistic about the future of America. We just have to remember who we are. We are the United States of America and there is nothing, nothing beyond our capacity if we do it together.

Biden Ripped The Heart Out Of MAGA With Optimism And A Smile

President Biden’s tone was perfect. He walked the line between calling out Republicans, telling American about his accomplishments, and laying out an optimistic vision for the future. The address was at times joyous, at times serious, but always hopeful.

MAGA is built and fueled by darkness, despair, resentment, and a desire to go back to the past.

President Biden held Republicans accountable, but also reached out a hand in bipartisanship in his State Of The Union.

It doesn’t matter what the public opinion polls say, Joe Biden has a winning message. The President’s State Of The Union was a profound contrast with Trump and MAGA.