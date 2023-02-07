Republicans Finally Admit That George Santos Is Under Ethics Investigation

Facebook

House Republicans are finally admitting that Rep. George Santos is under Ethics Committee and they may have to take action against him depending on what the committee finds.

CNN’s Manu Raju tweeted:

Speaker McCarthy told me 'yes," confirming for the first time that Rep. George Santos is facing a House Ethics probe. "Ethics is moving through, and if Ethics finds something, we’ll take action," he said when asked about Santos' constituents calling on him to resign — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 7, 2023

Rep. Marc Molinaro, a NY freshman Republican, told me of fellow NY GOP Rep. George Santos: “As I've said consistently, I think he ought to resign and really take stock of himself and start being honest, not only with the people he serves, but with himself.” — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 7, 2023

As long as Kevin McCarthy needs George Santos’s vote, it is guarantee that nothing will happen to the scandal ridden New York congressman. McCarthy has already said that there will not be vote to expel Santos unless he is convicted of criminal charges.

It has taken House Republicans a month to admit that Santos was under Ethics Committee investigation, and it could take the committee even longer to complete its investigation.

George Santos didn’t voluntarily step down from his committees. He reportedly had his committee assignments taken away by McCarthy.

House Republicans have done nothing but lie for and about George Santos, and they are going to slow walk any investigation into his potentially illegal behavior because Santos knows that his only path to staying in the House is to serve as a reliable stooge for Kevin McCarthy.

The Speaker pretends like the House has rules and ethics, but each second that George Santos remains in Congress is a confirmation to the American people that the GOP majority is corrupt and the opposite of good government.