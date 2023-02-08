George Santos Is Such A Cancer That He Even Caused Mitt Romney To Blow Up

Facebook

Apparently, George Santos is such a corrupt and obnoxious cancer that he even caused Sen. Mitt Romney to blow up on him.

Video:

Asked Mitt Romney if he’s disappointed that Speaker McCarthy hasn’t called on George Santos to resign. “Yes,” he said. Santos “should be sitting in the back row and staying quiet instead of parading in front of the President and people coming into the room,” Romney said. pic.twitter.com/obpaYD8v1x — Manu Raju (@mkraju) February 8, 2023

Romney told reporters, “He should be sitting in the back row and staying quiet instead of parading in front of the president and people coming into the room.”

Sen. Romney later added, “He says he, you know, that he embellished his record. Look, embellishing is saying you got an A when you got an A-. Lying is saying you graduated from a college that you didn’t even attend and he shouldn’t be in Congress. And they’re gonna go through the process and hopefully get him out. .. But he shouldn’t be there and if he had any shame at all, he wouldn’t be there.”

Kevin McCarthy could easily muster up enough votes to expel Santos from the House, but he knows that Santos’s seat will almost certainly flip back to Democrats, so Speaker McCarthy is going to keep Santos around until he annoys every single other Republican with his presence to the point where McCarthy has to get rid of him.

The Speaker of the House finally admitted that Santos is under an Ethics Committee investigation, but the investigation will take time, and even if the committee recommended that Santos be expelled, there is no certainty that McCarthy would hold an expulsion vote.

George Santos is becoming a massive problem. If he is pushing Mitt Romney over the edge, the situation must be toxic.