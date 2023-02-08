House Republican Twitter Hearing Was A Complete Flop

Facebook

Rep. Clay Higgins (R-LA) warned former Twitter employees that they would be arrested for rigging the 2020 election as the hearing flailed and failed.

Video:

Clay Higgins, who is very scary, threatens that the ex-Twitter employee witnesses will be arrested for unspecified crimes pic.twitter.com/v8ZntV8WgK — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 8, 2023

Higgins said, “You, ladies and gentlemen, interfered with the 2020 election knowingly and willingly. That’s bad news. It’s going to get worse, because this is the investigation part. Later comes the arrest part. Your attorneys are familiar with that. Mr. Chairman, I’d like to spend five hours with these ladies and gentlemen on depositions that are yet to come.”

As Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) explained, the former Twitter employees were in a private company, and their actions were protected by the First Amendment. Twitter can decide what

content it publishes and which users it allows on its platform. The employees committed no crime. There will be no depositions or criminal trials.

Twitter did not rig the 2020 election. Twitter did not interfere in the 2020 election. Donald Trump called the Secretary of State of Georgia and asked him to find 12,000 votes for him. Trump is currently under investigation for election interference in Georgia.

There is no conspiracy here. There is also no crime.

House Republicans are flailing around and continuing to contest the 2020 election. There was no conspiracy against Trump.

Donald Trump lost, House Republicans don’t have the power to arrest anyone, and their entire hearing was a conspiracy-induced flop.