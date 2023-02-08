Pennsylvania Democrats Sweep 3 Special Elections And Take Control Of State House

Facebook

A great night for Democrats got even better as for the first time in more than a decade, they won three special elections to take control of the Pennsylvania House.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported:



Democrats declared victory in three special elections for the state House on Tuesday, putting the party on the brink of controlling the lower chamber of the legislature for the first time since 2010.

While votes were still being counted late Tuesday night, initial returns showed all three Democrats enjoying commanding leads that would be almost impossible for Republicans to overcome — in one case by more than 85 percentage points.

Democrats lead each race by thousands of votes. Republicans have absolutely have no chance of winning any of these seats. Once Democrats officially win all three contests, they will have a one-vote majority in the state house, which is huge because the body has been paralyzed and unable to pass operating rules for a month.

Pennsylvania Republicans have been on a relentless assault against the state’s mail-in voting rules, which ironically, Republicans originally passed. The Democratic-controlled House and Democrat Josh Shapiro being governor means that the Republican effort to kill mail-in voting in the state is dead.

For the first time in 13 years, Democrats will officially control the House in Pennsylvania, as a great State Of The Union night for Democrats got even better.