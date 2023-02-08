Watch Jamie Raskin Explain The First Amendment To Republicans

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Rep. Jamie Raskin took the steam out of the House Republican hearing about Twitter by explaining the First Amendment to them.

Video of Raskin:

it's sad that Raskin has to explain the 1st Amendment to Republicans like this pic.twitter.com/tNp0AURmhE — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 8, 2023

Raskin said:

In America, private media companies can decide what to publish or how to curate content however they want. If Twitter wants to have nothing but tweets commenting on New York Post articles all day, they can do that. If makes such posts never see the light of day, they can do that too. That’s what the First Amendment means.

Twitter can ban Donald Trump for inciting violent insurrenction against the union, as he was impeached by the House of Representatives and as 57 of 100 senators found he did, and it can also try to resurrect his career.

Elon Musk just purchased Twitter. He controls its editorial content, and among the first things he did was fire some people, hire some people, denounce some prior decisions, and reinstate an unrepentant and still lying Donald Trump to the platform.

Those decisions, no matter how heroic or imbecilic you think they might be are protected by the First Amendment in the United States of America.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter:

The entire House Republican committee majority hearing about Twitter wasn’t about censorship of conservatives but Republicans abusing their power to threaten media companies and infringe on their First Amendment rights.

Constitutional expert Jamie Raskin had to explain to Republicans what the First Amendment means.

This is the state of the Republican Party and the people who are supposed to be conducting legislative oversight.