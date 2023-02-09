Hunter Biden’s Lawyer Basically Tells House Republicans To Get Lost

Facebook

Hunter Biden’s lawyer responded to the House Oversight Committee Chairman Comer’s letter requesting documents by telling him that he has no legitimate legislative purpose.

Here is the letter:

Hunter Biden’s attorney rebuffs House GOP request for a wide range of business and financial records, saying the committee “lacks a legitimate legislative purpose and oversight basis for requesting such records.” pic.twitter.com/NXKoVTUDVt — Matt Viser (@mviser) February 9, 2023

The letter accused Comer of peddling his own baseless and inaccurate conclusions and denied his request for documents because Hunter Biden is a private citizen and House Republicans have no legitimate legislative purpose in investigating him.

In other words, House Republicans and their investigation can go kick rocks.

The letter dares House Republicans to sue the President’s son for documents and information.

You might recall the phrase no legitimate legislative purpose because Trump used it to try to keep his tax returns hidden from the House Ways and Means Committee.

The difference is that Donald Trump was the President Of The United States, who claimed that he was under audit, so the committee definitely had a legitimate legislative purpose.

Hunter Biden isn’t going to meekly stand aside and allow House Republicans to carry out a smear campaign against his family because they think that it will help them win the presidency in 2024.

The President’s son is fighting back, and if he chooses to do, he could tie House Republicans up in court for years.

This whole thing isn’t going the way Republicans expected, and it may only get worse for them if they continue to pursue their Hunter Biden conspiracies.