John Fetterman Is Out Of The Hospital And Will Be Back In The Senate On Monday

Senator Fetterman’s office released a statement saying that tests found no signs of a stroke or a seizure. Fetterman is out of the hospital and will be back at work in the Senate on Monday.

Communications Director Joe Calvello said in a statement provided to PolitcusUSA, “A few minutes ago, Senator John Fetterman was discharged from The George Washington University Hospital. In addition to the CT, CTA, and MRI tests ruling out a stroke, his EEG test results came back normal, with no evidence of seizures. John is looking forward to spending some time with his family and returning to the Senate on Monday.”

As many Americans know, recovery from a major health episode like a stroke is often not linear. It has been a busy week for Senate Democrats with President Biden’s State of the Union and their retreat.

Some in conservative media have expressed happiness or seemed to delight in Fetterman’s hospitalization, but their reaction is an indictment of the lack of compassion that is often missing in the Trump infused far-right.

The important point is that Senator Fetterman is ok, and he will be back to work when the Senate reconvenes on Monday providing a blue-collar voice for the issues that matter most to his Keystone State constituents.