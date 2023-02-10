Republicans In Disarray As Mitch McConnell Knifes Rick Scott

Facebook

The bad blood between Mitch McConnell and Rick Scott erupted after McConnell said that Scott might not be able to win reelection in Florida due to his desire to kill Social Security.

McConnell went off during an interview with a Kentucky radio station:

From that same interview: “Speaker McCarthy said Social Security and Medicare are not to be touched and I’ve said the same. And I think we’re in a more authoritative position to state what the position of the party is than any single senator.” — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) February 10, 2023

Scott’s communications guy responded:

Lol. Rick Scott knows how to win Florida a hell of a lot better than Mitch McConnell does. Some DC Republicans can keep parroting Democrat lies, but that won’t stop Rick Scott from fighting for conservative principles instead of caving to Biden every day. https://t.co/UQZkPC2z24 — Chris Hartline (@ChrisHartline) February 10, 2023

Rick Scott does have a plan to kill Social Security and Medicare. McConnell has been fighting with Scott about the plan for a year.

After Republicans lost their chance to take control of the Senate, Scott got some bad advice from Donald Trump and challenged Mitch McConnell for Senate minority leader. McConnell crushed Scott.

McConnell keeps going out of his way to clarify that cutting Social Security is Scott’s plan, not that of the Republican Party.

While the political world is focused on Kevin McCarthy’s three-ring dumpster fire circus in the House, there are also problems on the GOP side of the aisle in the Senate.

The Republican Party is in complete chaos. Donald Trump is escalating his attacks on Ron DeSantis, the House is out of control, and Mitch McConnell and Rick Scott have an ongoing feud in the Senate that is escalating to reveal a party cracking at the seams.