Trump Shared And Copied Stolen Classified Documents

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Not only were more classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago but Trump gave classified documents to an aide who copied them to a laptop.

ABC News reported:



Trump attorney James Trusty turned over the folder with classification markings to federal investigators, and also informed agents that it had been electronically copied to a laptop of a current Trump aide, the sources said.

The folder with classification markings was discovered in a box with additional papers, the sources said. A copy of the box’s

contents was made electronically, raising the question about the existence of any additional electronic records that may be relevant to the special counsel’s investigation.

Even worse, the laptop had left Trump’s Florida club, and was recovered elsewhere.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter:

Joe Biden didn’t have people making copies of classified documents and storing them on a laptop. Neither did Mike Pence, so the question is what was Donald Trump planning on doing with the classified documents that he stole from the American people? The only reason for electronic copies to be necessary would be if there is an intention for the stolen material to be shared.

There have been no reports of Biden or Pence sharing classified information. In fact, it is looking increasingly likely that the documents that ended with Biden and Pence might have been caused by packing errors.

Classified materials are still being found at Mar-a-Lago. Trump didn’t have a few papers mixed in with personal items. He had boxes of materials belonging to the US government, and now we know that at least some of those materials were electronically copied.

There is a faint but growing scent of potential espionage emanating from Trump’s private Florida club.