Justin Trudeau And Joe Biden Show Conservatives What Real National Security Looks Like

A day after Biden had an unidentified object shot down over Alaska, Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau had an object shot down that violated Canadian airspace.

Prime Minister Trudeau tweeted:

I spoke with President Biden this afternoon. Canadian Forces will now recover and analyze the wreckage of the object. Thank you to NORAD for keeping the watch over North America. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) February 11, 2023

Conservatives talk big about national security, and as we saw with the trucker convoy, Trumpism has its fans to our north, but national security is about actually doing the job that elected officials are sworn to do and keep their nations safe.

Donald Trump and his national security team were asleep at the wheel. They had damaged the nation’s national security apparatus to such a degree that the presence of Chinese spy balloons over US airspace wasn’t reported to the White House.

It is not as if the government was incompetent when Donald Trump was president, then magically became competent when Joe Biden came into office.

Presidents and Prime Ministers shape their branches of government. Just as competent people have competent administrations, the incompetence of bad leaders trickles downstream and pollutes the entire government.

After the Chinese spy balloon, leaders like Biden and Trudeau might be more aware of the threat, but awareness is no guarantee of action, and what the US and Canada are doing is eliminating potential threats to keep their people safe.