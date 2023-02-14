DOJ Says They Have Evidence Of A Trump Crime

Facebook

In a court filing to get one of Trump’s attorneys to offer more testimony DOJ Special Counsel Jack Smith wrote that they have evidence of a crime.

CNN reported:

Federal prosecutors investigating former President Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents are asking a court to force his attorney Evan Corcoran to provide additional testimony, two sources familiar with the Justice Department’s motion told CNN.

To overcome the shield of attorney-client privilege, prosecutors alleged in writing to the judge that the former president used his attorney in furtherance of a crime or fraud, according to one source.

Trump’s spokesperson insists that this is all part of the witch hunt, but it looks like legal issues are escalating for the former president.

The crime seems to be related to Trump having his attorneys lie about no more classified documents at Mar-a-Lago. Prosecutors appear to have evidence either that Trump lied to his lawyers, or his lawyers were acting under the direction of Trump to lie about the classified documents.

Statements made to further or conceal a crime are not covered by attorney/client privilege. Trump’s crime was mishandling classified information and then lying to the National Archives and the DOJ about being in possession of classified information.

It might be more surprising if Donald Trump is not charged with a crime because the Special Counsel appears to have some heavy-duty evidence.