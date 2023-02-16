Biden Shoots Down GOP UFO Hysteria

Facebook

President Biden did what Republicans wanted and delivered remarks on the three recently shot down UFOs and in the process wrecked GOP hopes for a scandal.

Video of President Biden:

President Biden said:

We don’t yet know exactly what the three objects were, but nothing right now suggests that they were related to China’s spy balloon program or that they were surveillance vehicles from any other country. The intelligence community’s current assessment is that these three ones were most likely balloons tied to private companies, recreation or research institutions studying weather or conducting other scientific research.

When I came into office, I instructed our intelligence community to take a broad look at the phenomenon of unidentified aerial objects. We know a range of entities including countries, companies and research organizations operate altitudes that are for purposes not nefarious but legitimate scientific research. We don’t have a sudden increase of objects ithe sky.

We’re just seeing more of them partially because of the steps we’ve taken to increase our radar, and we have to keep adapting our approach to dealing with these challenges. That’s why I’ve directed my team to come back to me with sharper rules for how we will deal with these unidentified objects moving forward, distinguishing between those that are likely to pose safety and security risks that necessitate action and those that do not. Make no mistake, if any object presents a threat to the safety and security of the American people, I will take it down.

Unless World War III is going to be fought by weather balloons, then there is no need for the hysteria that is building up on the right over UFOs. Republicans wanted Biden to address the UFOs and he has done so.

As expected, it turns out the reason why more objects are being shot down is because President Biden has increased security over the skies.

The Chinese balloon/UFO scandal deflated before it ever got off the ground. Republicans would have been better off without Biden addressing the country, so they could spin unchecked conspiracy theories.