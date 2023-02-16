Biden’s Student Debt Relief Plan Helped Raphael Warnock Win Reelection

Facebook

There are some who have mocked Biden’s student debt relief plan, but new research shows that the plan helped Sen. Raphael Warnock win the Georgia runoff election.

Rise and Change Research polled 1,000 Georgia Senate runoff voters and found:

– 59% of all runoff voters and 71% of Warnock voters said that they or a family member directly benefited from President Biden’s student debt relief program. Student debt relief was a top-ranked issue for young voters, Black voters and Democrats while mattering very little to Republican voters.

– 62% of young Warnock voters and 60% of Black Warnock voters cited student debt relief as influencing their likelihood to vote in the runoff elections. Among voters who said student debt relief influenced their decision to vote, 93% of Black voters and 71% of young voters said it increased their likelihood of voting for Senator Warnock.

– 90% of Warnock voters, 85% of Black voters, and 62% of young voters approved of student debt relief. Among Warnock voters, 68% strongly approved of it indicating the high levels of enthusiasm for the program.

– A plurality of all Georgia runoff voters and 70% of Democrats would like to see President Biden’s administration take further actions to relieve the costs of student loans.

– Democrats and Independents who voted in the Georgia runoffs are much more likely to prefer candidates who want to expand free college (84%), expand Public Service Loan Forgiveness (80%), eliminate $10,000 of student debt for all borrowers (73%), and eliminate $50,000 of student debt for all borrowers (70%).

President Biden and progressives were correct. Student loan debt relief is a powerful issue with voters. Student loan debt is not just an issue that matters to younger voters. Student loan debt can take decades to pay off, and it impacts individuals and families.

Republicans complain that student loan debt is expensive, but relieving student loan debt is also an economic generator. Student loan debt has been shown to reduce consumer spending and harm business growth.

Student loan debt relief is an issue that moves voters, and it is an economic winner. Democrats are correct, and need to pursue as much student loan debt relief as possible.

Without Biden’s student loan debt relief plan, Georgia and nation could be dealing wit Herschel Walker as a United States Senator.