Georgia Special Grand Jury Report Destroys Trump Election Fraud Claims And Recommends Perjury Charges

The Georgia special grand jury investigating Trump’s possible criminal election interference found that there was no fraud in the 2020 election and recommended perjury charges against unidentified witnesses.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported:

“A majority of the Grand Jury believes that perjury may have been committed by one or more witnesses testifying before it,” the report said. “The Grand Jury recommends that the District Attorney seek appropriate indictments for such crimes where the evidence is compelling.”

Grand jurors noted they unanimously found that “no widespread fraud took place in the Georgia 2020 presidential election that could result in overturning that election.”

The jurors didn’t buy Trump’s argument that there was fraud in the state’s 2020 presidential election, and they that multiple witnesses lied to them in their testimony.

Given that Trump, Giuliani, and the rest of the criminal crew tried to justify their potentially criminal actions in Georgia with claims of election fraud, former prosecutor Andrew Weissmann said that the pieces of the special grand jury report that were released are a bad omen for Trump and company:

Also interesting that the report says the grand jury voted to make the report public, but importantly it explicitly says it did NOT set a date as to WHEN its report should be made public, so that gives the court leeway to do what it did here, to only release a portion for now. — Andrew Weissmann 🌻 (@AWeissmann_) February 16, 2023

When criminal charges are filed by Fulton County DA Fani Willis, they will mark the first criminal charges against members of the Trump team that tried to overturn the election.

The Trump-incited 1/6 domestic terrorists have been steadily going to trial and being convicted, but the Georgia charges will likely be the first against those who masterminded and carried Trump’s attempted coup.

The partial release of the special grand jury report is another marker on the path to justice for those who attempted a coup to keep Trump in power.