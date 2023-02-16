Trump’s Literacy In Question After He Thinks Georgia Special Grand Jury Report Clears Him

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Donald Trump thanked the Georgia special grand jury for exonerating him over a report that appears to be bad news for the former president and his associates.

Trump wrote on Truth Social:

Thank you to the Special Grand Jury in the Great State of Georgia for your Patriotism & Courage. Total exoneration. The USA is very proud of you!!!

The long-awaited important sections of the Georgia report, which do not even mention President Trump’s name, have nothing to do with the President because President Trump did absolutely nothing wrong. The President participated in two perfect phone calls regarding election integrity in Georgia, which he is entitled to do – in fact, as President, it was President Trump’s Constitutional duty to ensure election safety, security, and integrity….

….Between the two calls, there were many officials and attorneys on the line, including the Secretary of State of Georgia, and no one objected, even slightly protested, or hung up. President Trump will always keep fighting for true and honest elections in America!

Subscribe To Our Newsletter:

Back on Planet Earth, the four pages of the 9-page special grand jury report revealed that several of the witnesses are suspected of committing perjury and that the grand jury recommended criminal charges. The special grand jury also found that there was zero evidence of widespread election fraud in Georgia as Trump has been claiming for more than two years.

The report was not good news for Trump. It was very bad, because it pointed directly toward indictments coming from the Fulton County DA for crimes related to Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election.

Trump was celebrating a partial report that heightened the odds of his indictment.

As Republicans babble about Biden’s health, it’s Trump whose competency should be questioned.