Republicans Are Going To Force Trump To Sign A Loyalty Pledge

The RNC has announced that it will require all its presidential candidates to sign a loyalty pledge before allowing them to participate in debates.

The AP reported:

Republican presidential candidates will be blocked from the debate stage this summer if they do not sign a pledge to support the GOP’s ultimate presidential nominee, according to draft language set to be adopted when the Republican National Committee meets next week.

…

“After the primary, it is imperative to the health and growth of our Republican Party, as well as the country, that we all come together and unite behind our nominee to defeat Joe Biden and the Democrats,” RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel said in a statement to The Associated Press when asked about the loyalty pledge.

The loyalty pledge is a joke, but it does get out in front of the problem that the RNC had during the 2016 primary of Trump being asked if he will support the Republican nominee. Trump will sign the loyalty pledge because right now he is in position to be the Republican presidential nominee.

If Trump happened to lose the Republican nomination, he could claim that the Republican primary was rigged and that he needs to launch an independent bid to expose the corrupt Republican Party.

Make no mistake, the loyalty pledge is all about trying to keep Trump in line. It will fail. If Trump rumbles about an Independent run, watch how quickly the Republican Party will cave to his demands.