Tucker Carlson Seems Completely Terrified Of Trump

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

In internal Fox News emails, Tucker Carlson seems to be completely terrified that Trump will destroy him.

Via Page 32 of the Dominion Voter Systems filing:

Fox Hosts Tucker Carlson, Laura Ingraham, and Sean Hannity immediately understood the threat to them personally. Carlson wrote his producer Alex Pfeiffer on November 5: We worked really hard to build what we have. Those f*ckers are destroying our credibility. It enrages me.”

He added that he had spoken with Laura and [Sean a minute ago and they are highly

upset. Carlson noted: At this point, we’re getting hurt no matter what. Pfeiffer responded: It’s a hard needle to thread, but I really think many on our side are being reckless demagogues right now Tucker replied: Of course they are. We’re not going to follow them.

And he added: What [Trump’s good at is destroying things. He’s the

undisputed world champion of that. He could easily destroy us if we play it wrong.

Tucker Carlson fell into line and pushed election lies that he knew were not true because he was afraid that if he didn’t play along, Trump would destroy him. Fox News already saw their viewers flee to Newsmax and OAN after Fox News called Arizona for Biden in 2020.

If Carlson dared to call out the Big Lie of election fraud, he was afraid that Donald Trump would destroy him, his show, and maybe even Fox News.

Trump’s staying power as the leader of the Republican Party and conservative media is based on a fear of crossing him.

The next time Tucker Carlson tried to talk tough about anything picture him as the little bow-tied guy who is utterly terrified of a failed former president D-list reality TV star.