Bernie Sanders Calls Out Nikki Haley For Ageism

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) called it absurd that Nikki Haley is launching ageist attacks when the nation is fighting racism, sexism, and homophobia.

Video:

Transcript via CBS’s Face The Nation:

MARGARET BRENNAN: Former ambassador Nikki Haley is running for President, as you know, and she said there should be a mandatory mental competency test for politicians older than 75. You’re 81. Do you take offense at that? Do you agree?

SEN. SANDERS: What did she mean? I don’t understand what- [laughs]. Yeah, no. I think that’s absurd. You know, there’s a level–

MARGARET BRENNAN: “Absurd.”

SEN. SANDERS: Yeah, you know, we are fighting racism, we’re fighting sexism, we’re fighting homophobia, I think we should also be fighting ageism. Trust people, look at people and say, you know, this person is competent, this person is not competent. There are a lot of 40 year olds out there who ain’t particularly competent. Older people, you know, you look at the individual, I don’t think you make a blanket statement.

MARGARET BRENNAN: Okay. So when it comes to the current President or the former President and their age range, it doesn’t concern you?

SEN. SANDERS: Look at what they do, what they believe in. What are they fighting for? What does Donald Trump stand for? Do you believe in that? Well, I certainly don’t. What does Joe Biden stand for? What is he doing? Has he accomplished- look at- look at him in that way, not on age.

The country has real problems. Nikki Haley didn’t mention mass shootings, or people being killed by the police. Haley wasn’t interested in discussing the nation’s problems with racism, sexism, or homophobia.

Nikki Haley is most concerned about forcing presidential candidates to take cognitive tests.

Sen. Sanders was right, and the fact that the only thing her campaign announcement is being remembered for is her cognitive testing remarks suggests how forgettable she is as a candidate.

It is not a smart move for Haley to go ageist when much of the Republican primary electorate is made up of older voters.

If Republicans are counting on ageism, there are going to lose another presidential election in 2024.