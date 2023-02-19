Lindsey Graham Tries To Whitewash His Role In Pressuring Georgia To Overturn The Election

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Sen. Lindsey Graham was asked on Sunday if he is worried about facing perjury charges in Georgia and responded by whitewashing his role in trying to overturn the election.

Video of Graham on ABC’s This Week:

“The grand jury analysis that that there was no widespread fraud in Georgia, I agree with that,” GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham tells @MarthaRaddatz of grand jury investigation into 2020 election interference. https://t.co/GQOqVCT6NF pic.twitter.com/0E8NwaRjRE — This Week (@ThisWeekABC) February 19, 2023

Transcript via ABC’s This Week:

RADDATZ: The grand jury released this statement. We find by a unanimous vote that no widespread fraud took place in the Georgia 2020 presidential election that could result in overturning that election.

You appeared before that grand jury in November and were asked about a call the Georgia secretary of state said you made to him after the 2020 election. First, do you accept the grand jury conclusion, and do you have any regrets about calling the secretary of state? And any concerns about perjury?

GRAHAM: No concerns about my testimony. The grand jury analysis that there was no widespread fraud in Georgia, I agree with that. I think the voting by mail had problems, but I found no evidence of widespread fraud. And I had to decide as a senator whether or not to validate the Georgia election. I thought it made sense to call up the Georgia secretary of state, and I did. I asked hard questions, but at the end of the day, I voted to certify the election results in Georgia for the 2020 election.

Graham’s version of the story is not what happened according to Georgia Sec. of State Brad Raffspenger. Graham reportedly asked the Georgia Secretary of State to use the state’s ballot signature law to toss legally cast ballots for Joe Biden.

Lindsey Graham tried to pressure Georgia authorities into overturning the state results for Trump, according to Georgia officials.

Graham wasn’t asking tough questions. He was trying to overturn an election, and when it became clear that he couldn’t, it looked like he changed course and voted to certify the election.

Just because Sen. Graham didn’t perjure himself, doesn’t mean that his hands are clean on Trump’s attempted coup.