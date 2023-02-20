Kevin McCarthy Betrays America By Turning Over 1/6 Footage To Tucker Carlson

Facebook

Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy gave Tucker Carlson access to the Capitol’s 1/6 footage video trove to begin the propaganda effort to erase the Capitol attack.

Axios reported:

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has given Fox News’ Tucker Carlson exclusive access to 41,000 hours of Capitol surveillance footage from the Jan. 6 riot, McCarthy sources tell me.

Carlson TV producers were on Capitol Hill last week to begin digging through the trove, which includes multiple camera angles from all over Capitol grounds. Excerpts will begin airing in the coming weeks.

Kevin McCarthy Is Relying On Tucker Carlson To Spread Misinformation About The 1/6 Attack

McCarthy is turning over access to the footage for one reason. McCarthy and Carlson are trying to erase the biggest stain from Donald Trump’s presidency before the 2024 election.

Trump needs McCarthy and Carlson to make 1/6 go away, or at least create doubt among Republicans who could be inclined to support another candidate in the primary.

Kevin McCarthy owes his position as Speaker to Trump, and Tucker Carlson seems terrified of the failed former president.

Fox News is proving that they aren’t a news organization. Fox’s top-rated primetime host is working hand in hand with the Speaker of the House to lie about an act of domestic terror that was incited, inspired, and committed by the supporters of Donald J. Trump.

Speaker McCarthy has betrayed his country, and his duty as Speaker by giving Tucker Carlson access to the footage.

Kevin McCarthy is engaging in an inside job disinformation campaign bordering on being a crime against the country.