Marjorie Taylor Greene Demands Biden Be Impeached For Going To Ukraine

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) made her support for Putin and Russia very clear by demanding Biden be impeached for going to Ukraine.

Greene tweeted:

The U.S. support for war in Ukraine has been like a U.S. proxy war with Russia. But now it’s becoming more like a U.S.- China war through the Ukraine – Russia war. End it now! — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 20, 2023

President’s Day 2023. Zelenskyy can’t even wear a tie as he greets the President of the United States. He gladly takes our money in sweat shirts and t-shirts, but Biden is dressed up. So insulting. America Last!!! pic.twitter.com/TrRQQ2FgEF — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 20, 2023

Biden didn’t go to East Palestine, Ohio on President’s Day. He went to Ukraine, a NON-NATO nation, whose leader is an actor and is apparently now commanding our United States military to world war. We must impeach this America Last fool before it’s too late. pic.twitter.com/GFxXPSFXFu — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) February 20, 2023

This is going to come as a shock to Rep. Greene, but visiting an American ally on President’s Day is not an impeachable offense.

Greene could not be any more pro-Russia if she photographed herself wrapped in the Russian flag holding a picture of Putin. Rep. Greene has been called out on the House floor as a supporter of Putin.

Only a rabid opponent of American democracy could attack a President Of The United States for going to Ukraine, which is a war zone to show support for a nation that is fighting for its democracy and survival.

It’s Marjorie Taylor Greene, not President Biden who is a danger to the nation. Greene is so desperate to get her authoritarian hero Donald Trump back into the White House that she wants to impeach Biden for doing his duty as an American president.

Russia is losing. Biden is succeeding. With their authoritarian dreams melting, Christian Nationalists like Marjorie Taylor Greene are becoming an even larger threat to democracy and the nation.