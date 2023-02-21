Jamie Raskin Calls Out Kevin McCarthy And Tucker Carlson’s MAGA Propaganda Plot

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-MD) asked why the security footage of the Capitol on 1/6 was only made available to Tucker Carlson and told America to smell the MAGA propaganda coming.

Rep. Raskin tweeted:

McCarthy giving 40,000 hrs of Jan. 6 tape to a pro-Putin journalist is an astounding ethical collapse. What security precautions were taken to keep this from becoming a roadmap for 2024 insurrection? Why isn’t it available to all media & public? Smell the MAGA propaganda coming. — Rep. Jamie Raskin (@RepRaskin) February 20, 2023

Rep. Raskin was correct. None of this adds up. Why did McCarthy choose to give the footage only to Tucker Carlson? How do members of Congress and the American people know that the footage won’t be used as a roadmap for a future insurrection?

Any future domestic terrorist will be able to know where the congressional saferooms are and where the security cameras are located. Kevin McCarthy gave Tucker Carlson exclusive access to the Capitol footage because he wants a MAGA propaganda push that will attempt to discredit the work of the 1/6 Committee.

By giving Tucker Carlson exclusive access to the footage, Speaker McCarthy has jeopardized national security.

Kevin McCarthy’s actions have been the opposite of the 1/6 Committee. The Committee was careful with security in their investigation. McCarthy, Jim Jordan, and other House Republicans have been reckless.

Speaker McCarthy is a puppet whose strings are in the hands of Donald Trump. If McCarthy wanted the propaganda campaign to have credibility with the entire country, he would not have turned the footage over to Tucker Carlson.

It seems the point of this effort is not to convince the entire nation that Trump didn’t try to overthrow the government but to convince enough Republican primary voters to ignore the Trump coup and nominate him for a third time.

Kevin McCarthy could be setting the stage for another domestic terror attack because he is putting Trump’s 2024 needs ahead of the nation.