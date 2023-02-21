Trump Begs CNN To Become The New Fox News

Facebook

Trump showed that he knows that he needs free media coverage, so while attacking Fox News, he asked CNN to go, ‘all Trump all of the time.’

The former president wrote on Truth Social:

So interesting to watch FoxNews cover the small and unenthusiastic 139 person crowd in Staten Island for DeSantis, but stay as far away as possible from coverage of the thousands of people, many unable to get in, at the Club 47 event in West Palm Beach, Florida. I call FoxNews the RINO Network, and their DOWN BIG Ratings accurately reflect the name. If FAKE NEWS CNN was smart, which they’re not, they’d go Conservative & “All Trump, All the Time,” like in 2016, and become a Ratings Juggernaut.”

Trump’s post is proof that he knows that he is not going to get the love and support from Fox News that he got in 2016 and 2020, so he is trying to turn CNN into the pro-Trump network. Trump got billions of dollars in free media from the cable news networks in 2016, but by roughly halfway through his presidency, the cable networks stopped covering his rallies live. Ratings fell off even at Fox News for coverage of Trump live events, and even they stopped showing his rallies live.

Donald Trump is having trouble generating media coverage for his 2024 run. The failed former president is also struggling to raise money.

Trump has never been able to move past 2016, and his plea for CNN to give him coverage is another omen that he has never been weaker.