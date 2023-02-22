Cable News Networks Don’t Carry Trump’s Return To The Scene Of The Crime In East Palestine

Facebook

Trump has been making it very clear in his social media postings that he wants free coverage from cable news, but he got no live coverage from any of the three cable networks.

CNN has talked about Trump’s trip, but Trump held a media availability, and none of the cable networks covered it.

Aaron Rupar noted that Trump was only carried live by Newsmax and OAN:

notable that Newsmax and OAN carried the Trump East Palestine event, but Fox did not. I expect we'll see a lot of that throughout the year. — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 22, 2023

Trump made it very clear why he was going to East Palestine, OH, when he basically begged CNN to give him more free coverage just like in 2016.

Donald Trump got rid of the safety rules on trains like the one that derailed in Ohio which Obama put in place. It could be argued that Trump is trying to capitalize on a crisis he helped to cause.

The failed former president is only in Ohio to get free media coverage for his 2024 presidential campaign, that is, by all metrics struggling.

If this stunt had worked, it is certain that Trump would have started showing up at the scenes of natural disasters, house fires, or even when a cat is stuck in a tree.

Trump knows that he can’t win without massive free publicity from the corporate media. Since the cable news networks ignored it, the return to the scene of the crime in East Palestine has been a total failure.