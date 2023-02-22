Trump Is Now Freaking Out Over Georgia Special Grand Jury That He Thanked

Facebook

Donald Trump praised the Georgia special grand jury investigating him last week when he thought he was off the hook, but now he is freaking out.

Trump wrote on Truth Social, “This Georgia case is ridiculous, a strictly political continuation of the greatest Witch Hunt of all time. Now you have an extremely energetic young woman, the (get this!) “foreperson” of the Racist D.A.’s Special Grand Jury, going around and doing a Media Tour revealing, incredibly, the Grand Jury’s inner workings & thoughts. This is not JUSTICE, this is an illegal Kangaroo Court. Atlanta is leading the Nation in Murder and other Violent Crimes. All I did is make TWO PERFECT PHONE CALLS!!!”

The former president is likely freaking out because he finally found out that the released pages of the special grand jury report don’t mean what he thought they meant. Trump isn’t exonerated. He is potentially facing a criminal indictment.

Trump’s post on Truth Social was straight out of his standard playbook. No matter how many times he gets investigated or potentially indicted, the investigations or indictments will always be part of a witch hunt or a vast conspiracy to get him.

The foreperson of the special grand jury didn’t say anything, but since Trump saw someone on television getting more media attention than he does, he had to discredit that person.

Donald Trump seems to finally understand that the special grand jury and the Fulton County District Attorney might not let him off of the hook, and that he might soon be indicted.