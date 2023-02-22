Trump Totally Embarrassed Himself In East Palestine

Facebook

Donald Trump put the capper on his trip to East Palestine, OH, by telling potentially poisoned people to have a good time and have fun.

Here was Trump’s message to the people who are struggling in East Palestine:

Trump in E. Palestine: “Have a good time … have fun everybody.” pic.twitter.com/FGyRjfLHOW — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) February 22, 2023

Trump also showed up with some branded bottled water, and because the people are his white supporters, he threw MAGA hats at them:

Not paper towels. This time tossing MAGA hats in a McDonalds. Leadership. pic.twitter.com/YHc5ziDnJK — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) February 22, 2023

If you are white, you get a MAGA hat. If you are brown or black, duck because a roll of household cleaning products are being flung in your general direction.

The whole point of Trump’s trip was to get some free cable news coverage, of which he got none.

Donald Trump treated a train derailment with unknown long-term environmental and human consequences, like a wedding reception that he crashed at Mar-a-Lago.

The man is utterly incapable of acting like a normal human being, much less a president, for a minute.

His trip wasn’t about the people of East Palestine, it was all about getting a photo-op for Donald Trump.

Trump may have shown up some hats and off-brand bottled water, but it will be Joe Biden and the White House who will ensure that the community is safe and will be there to ensure that Norfolk Southern pays.

Donald Trump remains a national embarrassment.