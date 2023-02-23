GOP Plan To Quash Any Trump Georgia Indictment Falls Apart

Facebook

Republicans were planning on using the comments of the Special Grand Jury foreperson to quash any indictments of Trump and other Republicans, but that plan fell apart.

Trump’s lawyers have been making a stink, and Republicans thought that the comments of the Special Grand Jury foreperson might give them an out for potential indictments, but then the judge weighed in.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported:

” They cannot discuss their deliberations,” he said. “So the question becomes what deliberations are, and I explained that would be the discussions they had amongst themselves when it was just the grand jurors in the room … when they were discussing what do we do with what we’ve learned,” said McBurney.

But if an assistant DA or a witness is in the grand jury room, they can talk about what happened then, the judge said.

“That’s not deliberations,” he said. “That’s presentation. And they’re not prohibited from talking about that, nor are they prohibited from talking about the fruit of their deliberations, which would be the final report.”

In other words, the foreperson stayed within the rules that the judge laid out with her media interviews. She has not discussed any of the Special Grand Jury’s deliberations or details of those deliberations.

Donald Trump freaked out when he realized that the pages that were released from the special grand jury report meant the opposite of what he thought.

Trump hasn’t been exonerated. Potentially, he and his cronies in the plot to overturn the result of Georgia’s 2020 presidential election are heading for a criminal indictment.

Republicans aren’t going to be able to quash the indictments based on what the foreperson said in interviews, so things could get ugly in a hurry for Trump and the GOP once Fulton County DA Fani Willis announces indictments.