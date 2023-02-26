Biden Takes Down Fox News Without Saying Their Name

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

President Biden was asked about the economy when he mentioned negativity in the media and called out Fox News without saying their name.

Video:

Biden on Fox News (audio fixed) "We’re also finding out now that one of the outlets has decided that they even put things on they know to be false in order to increase their ratings." pic.twitter.com/EeHG7RfCbS — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) February 26, 2023

Transcript via ABC’s This Week:

MUIR: I want to ask about the economy. You talk often about how the inflation – the rate of inflation has begun to slow. Unemployment now at its lowest level in 50 years. But you’ve also seen the polls. Our latest ABC News poll shows four in 10 Americans say they’re worse off than when you were elected. Only 16 percent said they were better off.

So, why is that? Why aren’t Americans feeling this?

BIDEN: Well, look, I think it goes well beyond the economy. Think about it. You make the – I mean you interview for the news. Can you think of anything you (ph) turn on the television and go, God, that makes me feel good? Almost anything? Everything is in the negative.

We’re also finding out now that one of the outlets has decided that they even put things on they know to be false in order to increase their ratings. So, I think things are a little out of whack. And I don’t blame people for being down. You know, when you had a year, two years of the pandemic, kids out of school, the mental health problems in the country are seriously increased, especially among young people. Some things are, for example, even feeling down about unemployment. They’ve got better jobs, are making more money. Inflation is still higher than it should be, and, you know, everything from gasoline prices, to a war going on in Ukraine.

I mean, so I can’t think of a time when there’s been a greater uncertainty, notwithstanding the fact we’re created 800,000 manufacturing jobs.

Obama took on Fox News directly and the corporate media howled and stomped their feet while shouting about press freedom. Trump turned Fox News into state television, but Biden has a different approach than the previous two presidents.

He won’t even say the name Fox News. Biden won’t give Fox News an interview. The President won’t say anything good or bad. He won’t even say their name.

President Biden and his administration still answer questions from Fox reporters when asked, but he gives them nothing in terms of presidential elevation.

Conflict with Democratic presidents is oxygen for Fox News, and Biden is making sure that they get nothing for the length of his presidency.