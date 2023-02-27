John Fetterman Is Reportedly Doing Well And On A Path To Recovery

Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

An update from Sen. Fetterman’s office says that the Pennsylvania US Senator is doing well and on a path to recovery.

Fetterman Communications Director Joe Calvello said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:



We don’t have a lot to update folks with since there’s no real news to report except that John is doing well, working with the wonderful doctors, and remains on a path to recovery.

He is visiting with staff and family daily, and his staff are keeping him updated on Senate business and news.

Our team is moving full speed ahead and working tirelessly for the people of Pennsylvania. Just last week we opened a new office in Erie and will be opening several more offices in the coming weeks.

We understand the intense interest in John’s status and especially appreciate the flood of well-wishes. However, as we have said this will be a weeks-long process and while we will be sure to keep folks updated as it progresses, this is all there is to give by way of an update.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter:

Republicans and the right have been engaging in some vicious conspiracy theories and smears of Fetterman. Including one that claims that Sen. Fetterman is brain-dead, and Democrats are covering it up to avoid a special election, which obviously came from somebody who does not know Pennsylvania elections for Senate seats. If a Senate seat is open, it is filled by gubernatorial appointment until the next statewide general election.

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro is a Democrat, so Fetterman’s seat would not be in jeopardy. There is zero indication would have to leave the Senate for health reasons, and the odds are that Fetterman’s connection to Keystone State voters will only be strengthened by his transparency about his health challenges.