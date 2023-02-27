John Oliver Has Some Bad News For Fox News

Facebook

HBO’s John Oliver had to tell certain outraged over East Palestine Fox News personalities the difference between the movies and real life.

Video:

Oliver said, “East Palestine, Ohio got visits from Donald Trump and Pete Buttigieg, but some Fox News personalities insisted that others really should have been there too.”

John Oliver then played a clip of Jesse Watters and Rachel Campos-Duffy with Duffy saying, “Think about the environmental activists and corporate America, they weren’t there. This is an Erin Brockovich moment. I mean there was a blockbuster Oscar-winning movie written about something like this.

Watters said, “Erin Brockovich is actually in East Palestine tonight.”

Campos-Duffy said, “She is, but where’s Julia Roberts?”

John Oliver, “What? What are you talking about? You realize Julia Roberts is an actor, right? She was pretending. She’s not actually Erin Brockovich. Also, I can’t believe that I’m the one who has to break this to you. She didn’t actually ruin her best friend’s wedding. She’s not a sex worker, and she did not die in a small Louisiana town in 1989. What the f*ck is wrong with you?”

The Fox News effort to politicize the train derailment in East Palestine was destined to go cross into absurdity at some point, but no one thought that Fox News would call out Julia Roberts for not being there for the people of East Palestine. What’s next? Is Fox going to be outraged because Tom Cruise didn’t do some Mission Impossible stuff and prevent the train from derailing?

John Oliver skewered how far Fox News has gone to make an environmental disaster into a deeply partisan issue. Fox is so out of touch and cares so little about reality that are willing to get outraged over Julia Roberts not showing up in East Palestine.